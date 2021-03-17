Rachael Leigh Cook and her ex-husband, Daniel Gillies, have finalized their divorce nearly two years after announcing their split. According to multiple reports, a Los Angeles judge signed off on their divorce on March 10. Their case was resolved in mediation with plans for their children, pets and properties moving forward.

The Originals alum filed for divorce from the She's All That star on July 10 2019, ET confirmed at the time. The news came over a year after the pair announced their separation.

Gillies and Cook revealed they were going their separate ways on June 13, 2019, after nearly 15 years of marriage. The pair -- who started dating in 2001 and tied the knot in August 2004 -- share two kids, 7-year-old daughter Charlotte and 5-year-old son Theodore.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

ET spoke to Cook back in August about finding love after her divorce.

"It was really hard when Daniel and I decided to separate because of the massive implications that come with that and the upheaval, but honestly, we're really good," she said. "We're friends now. We talk about things that we never talked about before because we have this new relationship."

"He'll tell me about dates that he goes on and funny things that might have happened and we genuinely laugh about it," she added. "I don't know. Divorce needs a new publicist. It's not that bad."

Introducing her two kids to the new man in her life was a whole different challenge.

"I just don't know exactly how to do that," she admitted. "I gotta read books about how to do that first. I don't wanna mess it up."

Cook and her producer beau, Kevin, first met through their mutual friend, actress Judy Greer. Though he had yet to meet Cook's kids, the actress confirmed that she's in love with her boyfriend.

"I love his perfect heart. He's magic...He's a producer. He has incredible taste. He's the greatest guy," she gushed. "He's fine with working really hard and doing great things and he does so much for other people. And then he will watch unlimited seasons of 90 Day Fiancé with me."

Hear more about the actress' life after divorce in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Rachael Leigh Cook Joins the Cast of Reimagined Remake 'He's All That'

Rachael Leigh Cook Reflects on Her Most Iconic Roles (Exclusive)

Daniel Gillies Files for Divorce From Rachael Leigh Cook

Rachael Leigh Cook on Life After Divorce: Co-Parenting, Work and Finding New Love! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery