Rachael Leigh Cook is feeling giddy about her boyfriend, Kevin Mann, who she went Instagram official with in July.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Tuesday's guest co-host about her new Hallmark movie, Tis the Season to Be Merry, and what a holiday date night looks like for her and the producer.

"I did good, Nischelle. I did good," Cook gushed after a pic of the pair was flashed onscreen. "Lately, our date night, just because work has been kind of busy, as you well know and understand, a fancy date would be like, let's order from somewhere real nice and we will heat it up but, like, not in the microwave."

"On the stove, like we are fancy like that," she jokingly added.

As for her holiday plans, Cook says she plans to spend Christmas in the mountains with her two kids, Charlotte, 8, and Theodore, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband, Daniel Gillies.

"They are in full Christmas mode, I am in full Christmas denial," the He's All That star shared. "I do a lot of Amazoning, that is most of my plan, going to do a little bit of traveling. Going to try and hunt down some snow up in the mountains, and see if I can still take it. I am from Minnesota so I should be able to hang, but it's been a while."

There's a few Christmas movies that will be on rotation in her house this season too, including the Home Alone series.

"Apparently there is, like, six more Home Alone movies that I was not ever aware. They are out there and you can find them," Cook quipped. "So we are doing that."

Her Hallmark holiday movie might make the list too. Tis the Season to Be Merry is Cook's third Christmas movie for the network, and this time around, the movie was shot and released in a matter of months to get it out in time for the holiday season.

"It's borderline irresponsible," Cook joked. "But, they always make it happen, they really do. It just comes out like this totally polished finished thing that swore would take forever in post, but here we are, several weeks later."

And while Hallmark is clearly a fan of Cook, the feeling is mutual, with the 42-year-old actress sharing that she's flattered to be a part of the Hallmark family.

"They keep calling and that just doesn’t hurt," she said. "What can I say, I am flattered, and I love Christmas."

See Cook in Tis the Season to Be Merry when it hits Hallmark on Dec. 19.

Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard Gush Over Their Kids Walking the 'He's All That' Red Carpet



