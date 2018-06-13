Rachel Bloom Accepts Neil Patrick Harris' Apology Following Tony Awards Diss

Neil Patrick Harris is publicly apologizing to Rachel Bloom.

The 44-year-old actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to take back what he tweeted about the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Sunday night while she was hosting interviews backstage at the Tony Awards.

"Sincere apologies to @Racheldoesstuff for my Tony tweet," Harris wrote. "I failed to research her before pressing ‘send’, and what I thought was a funny comment in our living room must have been far from funny to read, backstage, mid show. As a performer and a parent, I should have know better."

Bloom was quick to respond to Harris' latest tweet, writing, "Hi, thank you for this! Apology accepted."

Hi, thank you for this! Apology accepted. — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) June 13, 2018

The apology comes a few hours after Bloom said she was "devastated" by his remarks in an interview published by GQ on Wednesday.

"It wasn't a joke," she told the outlet. "Basically, I saw that tweet. And I was kind of devastated. I was actually going to tweet, 'This makes me sad.' But then I was like, 'Eh, I don't want to give him that, necessarily."

"I've met him a couple times," she continued. "Very recently, backstage in the dressing room of a Broadway show. And we hung out for a solid 15 minutes with the star of this Broadway show. It was just bizarre to me that it wouldn’t ring a bell. And also, that he wouldn't Google it."

In case you missed it, Harris criticized Bloom's comedic skills via Twitter over the weekend as he was live tweeting the awards show, which took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. He joked that his 7-year-old son, Gideon, even had some thoughts of his own.

"Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards," Harris asked in the tweet. "Gideon remarked that she says 'like' and 'oh my god' a lot. I'm confused…"

Bloom later responded to the tweet, writing, "I'm a big fan of yours. We've met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for How I Met Your Mother for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father."

At the time, Harris replied to Bloom's tweet with a simple "Indeed!"

"Well said," he added. "Thanks for the reminder. How was backstage?"

Indeed! Well said. Thanks for the reminder. How was backstage? — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 11, 2018

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates 3-Year Wedding Anniversary with David Burtka -- See His Sweet Tribute!

Rachel Bloom Claps Back at Neil Patrick Harris’ Tony Awards Diss: ‘We’ve Met Numerous Times’

Rachel Bloom Says 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' to End After Season 4: 'It's a Finite Story' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery