Rachel Brosnahan is teasing what fans can expect of her Lois Lane in James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy film.

While speaking with ET's Deidre Behar on the carpet at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, the 33-year-old House of Cards alum described her iteration of the iconic comic book character in three words.

"Feisty, dare I say, marvelous, and fiercely intelligent," Brosnahan, who appeared at the CCAs as a nominee for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, said.

It was announced back in June that the Emmy-winning actress would take on the role of the Daily Planet journalist after months of speculation that she was in the audition process for the part. She confirmed the news herself in an Instagram post, sharing a screenshot announcing her casting alongside David Corenswet, who will play Clark Kent.

"🦅…✈️…🤯🫠🤓🙃🫢😵😯🤯" she posted alongside a screenshot of an article detailing the casting, clearly stunned beyond words.

As for how things are going on set, the actress said she has to remain tight-lipped for the time being but that she is excited to contribute to the legacy that is Superman.

"I'm trying, I'm rolling through my brain all the things I'm not allowed to say," she joked. "But we're excited to both put our own spin on things but also honor this material that we all love so much."

Along with Corenswet, Gunn -- who took over as the co-CEO of DC Studios in October 2022 -- has confirmed that The Menu star Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor, The Righteous Gemstones star Skyler Gisondo will portray Jimmy Olsen, and Castle alum Nathan Fillion will take on the role of Guy Gardner (the Green Lantern). The cast also includes Isabela Merced, Anthony Carrigan and Edi Gathegi.

Brosnahan told ET on Sunday that the production of the film thus far has been incredible and that she is very excited to have fans see what the cast and crew -- all lovers of the Superman story -- have cooked up for the new movie.

"I've really enjoyed the collaboration with James Gunn so far, it's been -- every single person involved in this production is such a perfect nerd for Superman we all grew up watching the movies," she said. "Some of us grew up reading the comics, you know, and so I feel like it's being made with so much love and it I think this Superman will have a sense of humor."

Superman: Legacy is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

