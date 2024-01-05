Rachel Lindsay is speaking out. Days after her husband, Bryan Abasolo, filed for divorce, the former Bachelorette addressed the situation for the first time on her and Van Lathan's Higher Learning podcast.

"I didn't think I would get emotional," a choked-up Lindsay began. "First off, I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I'm still trying to reply to people. You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you."

"Obviously, it's a difficult time [which you know] if you've read the headlines," she continued. "You're probably wondering why I would even work, but to be honest with you, I need to distract myself from myself. The best way to do that is to do something that I love, and I love Higher Learning."

Lindsay noted that she was "going to try my best to get through this podcast," before saying of her divorce, "I'm not going to talk about it. I will eventually, but now is not the time. [I'm] just trying to take it day by day."

The former couple met and got engaged on season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017, before tying the knot two years later. According to court docs obtained by ET, Abasolo, who is requesting spousal support, listed his and Lindsay's date of separation as Dec. 31, 2023. In the docs, he claimed their North Hollywood, California, home as community property.

Abasolo first spoke out about the split on Instagram, writing in part, "After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew."

"My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go," he added. "I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps."

