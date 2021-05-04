Rachel Lindsay Says Goodbye to 'Bachelor Happy Hour' Podcast

Rachel Lindsay is saying goodbye to the Bachelor Happy Hourpodcast. During the 100th episode of the series, the former Bachelorette gave her official goodbye after confirming her exit from the podcast last week.

"You know, I talk about what I'm leaving, but I'm not saying 'thank you' enough," Lindsay said to her longtime co-host, Becca Kufrin. "So I want to say thank you to you, I want to thank Warner Brothers...the franchise."

While Lindsay admits she has had a "love-hate relationship" with The Bachelor franchise, she wanted it to be known that she's thankful for getting the opportunity to delve deeper into it and discuss it over the years on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

"We know I have this love-hate relationship, but I am thankful for the opportunity to do this podcast, and it has been so great and so much fun," she shared. "I feel like you and I have made an impact in Bachelor Nation, which is something we both stand for and we always wanna do."

The former reality TV star went on to express her appreciation to the listeners for their overwhelming support, especially in times when a lot of negativity seemed to surround the franchise.

"And I just want to thank all of our listeners and the fans of the show for your support," she gushed. "Sometimes, you hear the negativity louder than the support, but there is so much overwhelming support and so I just want to say, 'thank you, thank you, thank you,' to all of you before we get all into this episode in case I forget, I want you to know how much you mean to me and how much I appreciate you."

While she's putting out a book and working on her Higher Learning podcast with Van Lathan, Lindsay ultimately cited prioritizing her mental health as a reason for leaving the podcast.

"But for me, I've been struggling, that's no secret," she said. "And it's been really, really hard for me lately and a lot of the things that we talk about on this podcast are also about taking care of yourself and finding your peace and protecting that peace and protecting your mental health. And so for me, I just feel like I've come to the end of doing the podcast and I'm glad that I'm leaving on a high note where it's the 100th episode, it's such a big milestone."

