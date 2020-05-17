Rachel Lindsay wants us all to do better.

The attorney went live on Instagram on Sunday afternoon to address Hannah Brown's recent apology for singing the N-word on the platform the day prior.

As Lindsay told her followers, she didn't want to have to speak out on the issue, but felt compelled, especially after reaching out to Brown personally. Lindsay said she was offended by Brown using the word, but wanted to challenge her to use her platform in a "better way."

"'Maybe it was a mistake, maybe they didn't realize the intention behind it,'" Lindsay said she thought to herself upon contacting Brown. Then, she saw Brown's apology on Sunday afternoon. The pageant queen wrote a short statement on her Instagram Story.

"It's easy to make a statement. It's easy to hide behind words, but when you're bold enough to say the N-word on camera, on your platform... then you need be bold enough to use your face on camera and apologize in the same way you said the word," Lindsay shared, adding she was "personally hurt and offended that I gave somebody the opportunity to do that, and it wasn't done."

"We can't give people a pass for this. We have to hold people accountable for what they're doing," she continued.

Lindsay also said she was disheartened to see comments from people telling her to brush off Brown's behavior.

"You should feel disgusted when you say that word. You should feel uncomfortable," Lindsay expressed. "That word has so much weight and history behind it. If you don't know, please do yourself a favor and educate yourself on that word."

"That word was used to make black people feel less than... and every time you use that word and you're not black, you give that word power, and that is why it is wrong," she explained. "Non-black people should not feel OK about saying the word n*****. It's wrong."

Lindsay concluded her livestream by reiterating how upset she is that she has to address this issue on her Instagram. "It shouldn't be my platform to use it," she shared. "It should be the person who said it using their platform... to encourage you guys to hold people accountable."

"I'm saddened that I had to do that today. It never was my intention... I just want to encourage everyone to be better, to do better," Lindsay said. "And with that, good night."

Lindsay -- the first and only black lead in Bachelor franchise history -- wasn't the only one to condemn Brown's behavior. Bekah Martinez also spoke out against Brown's use of the N-word, while Nick Viall said it was "deeply disappointing to see." "There is no excuse. Period," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

In her apology on her Instagram Story on Sunday afternoon, Brown wrote, "I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."

Sunday's post came after Brown said the N-word while singing DaBaby's "Rockstar" on her Instagram Live the night before. After some fans called her out on the stream, she alternated between apologizing, suggesting it might have been her brother who actually said the word, and saying she'd "never" use the N-word.

See more on Brown in the video below.

