Rachel McAdams has finally confirmed reports that she's a new mom, and is opening up about how much she enjoys motherhood -- especially outside the lens of public scrutiny.

The famously private actress recently sat down for an in-depth profile with The Sunday Times U.K. -- while promoting her upcoming film, Disobedience -- and she opened up about her infant son, whom she welcomed in April with her boyfriend, screenwriter, Jamie Linden.

"It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down," the 40-year-old Mean Girls star shared. "[People say] your life is not your own any more. But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person."

McAdams explained that she "waited a long time" to become a mom and that she "didn’t want to do it before it was the right time."

Until sitting down with The Times, McAdams had yet to confirm reports that she'd even given birth, and the actress still declined to share her son's name or birthday with the publication, explaining, "I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn’t."

The Oscar-nominated star, who has enjoyed a rich career as one of Hollywood's most versatile, talented and charismatic performers, says her new role as a mother has been one of the most enjoyable experiences of her life.

"I’m having more fun being a mum than I’ve ever had," McAdams shared. "Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me."

"Even the tough days," she added. "There’s something delightful about them."

As is the case with any new parents, the chaos and stress of having a new baby in the house has a way of throwing you for a loop, and McAdams appears to be no exception. For her interview, the actress donned a grey shirt, baggy trousers and glittery sneakers, but for her, just managing to remember to get dressed at all was an accomplishment.

"I have clothes on and that’s a good thing," McAdams quipped. "I don’t even know what I’m wearing today. The shoes are held together with glue. Isn’t that sad? I need to get a life."

Despite the chaos, the new mom says she's managed to avoid the temptations to pacify her young son with TV screens or tablets. "We never turn on the television when he's around," she shared. "Pots and pans are good babysitters."

While it's only been around seven months since she and Linden became new parents, the actress appears to have considered the possibility of expanding her family. When asked about wanting to have more children in the future, McAdams coyly replied, "I think there is definitely room for more."

