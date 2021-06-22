Rachel Zegler Cast as Disney's Snow White in Live-Action Remake

Rachel Zegler will be taking on the role of Snow White in Disney's new live-action reimagining of the classic tale, ET can confirm.

This new take on Snow White is being directed by Marc Webb, who has directed films like The Amazing Spider-Man and (500) Days of Summer.



"Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairy tale," Webb said of Zegler.

Zegler shared the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday. "Well… hello to a dream come true. 🍎✨," she captioned the screenshot of casting announcement.

She also posted some cute moments of her and Snow White at Disneyland, calling the character her "homegirl" and saying that they have some catching up to do.

The original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs animated movie, based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, was first released in 1938 and became Disney’s first animated feature film. This reimagining of the classic tale will expand on the story and music from the original animated feature with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen, writing new songs for the movie.

Production on Disney's latest live-action film is anticipated to begin in 2022.

Ahead of her role as Snow White, Zegler will make her feature film debut this December in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, which was pushed back a year after production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

