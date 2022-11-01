Radio host Al B. Sure! is awake after spending two months in a coma, ET can confirm. The radio host's rep told ET that Al B Sure! whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, is "making strides towards recovery" after a health condition landed him in the hospital.

"I can confirm on record that Al B Sure was in a coma for the past two months, and he is now making strides towards recovery," Al's rep shared.

Al's son, Albert Brown IV, was the first to share the news, posting a tribute to his father on Instagram after thanking his followers for wishing him a happy birthday on Sunday.

"Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!! So I’m much better and ready to get back on my sh*t! It’s time to get the f**k up pop!! We got Sh*t to do!!!! And countries to visit! Thank u for all the concerns and worries about my family!," Al B Sure Jr. wrote, alongside several photos of him and his father.

He continued, "Today is my day but this is for my pops! All I want for him is to get out that f**kin hospital!! We need u big homie!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🫶🏾🗣🗣🗣 I love all of y’all! And appreciate all of u! And every 1 I touched and shared energy with around the world on my krazy journey! This for y’all!!👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾💪🏾 and to my family I love y’all so much! Thanks for motivating me and making me feel loved always! And mom u are the greatest mom ever!!! And imma make u proud everyday! @anniemac1965."

The R&B singer took to Twitter just one day later, updating fans on his current condition and thanking those who have been sending prayers his way.

"A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I’m alive, awake, on the mend. Submissively grateful! #AllPraiseisDuetoAllah," he tweeted. "I’ll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor ❤️ ABS!."

While Al has not shared the specifics surrounding his ongoing medical problems, he did give his followers a look at his health on Instagram this summer, sharing several shots from inside a hospital, the most recent of which was posted in August.

"Grand Rising 🌞 #AlBeez 🐝 around the 🌍 I’d 1st like to say a very humble thank you for the prayers, positive thoughts and well wishes as I go through this medical journey. Waking up daily to monitors, wires and machines keeping you stable is a new experience," Al wrote at the time.

"I have a very humbling, newfound respect for the #Nurse’s #RN’s & #Doctor’s that are on the #frontline and there around the clock making certain that all is well," he continued.

