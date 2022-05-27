'Raising Kanan' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date: Watch the Teaser for 'Power' Prequel
Mekai Curtis Talks ‘Power’ Prequel and Playing Young 50 Cent (Ex…
Go Behind the Scenes of ‘The Young and the Restless’ First-Ever …
Gordon Ramsay Wants to Cook With Brooklyn Beckham and Talks ‘Mas…
'Young Sheldon' Stars Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord and More Look…
Hilary Duff Calls Posing Nude a Combination of Terrifying and Fr…
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill on Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford Joinin…
Watch Angelyne in Rare Interviews About Her Iconic L.A. Billboar…
David Oyelowo on Joining the 'Yellowstone' Universe With Bass Re…
Johnny Depp Not Dating His Attorney Camille Vasquez (Source)
Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Cringe Over Her PDA With Travis Barker
Prince William and Kate Middleton Go Hollywood Glam at ‘Top Gun:…
Ryan Reynolds Recalls 'Beautiful' Moment With His Brothers Prote…
Adam Demos on 'Sex/Life' Season 2 and His Girlfriend's Reaction …
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Arrive in Italy for Offici…
Abby Lee Miller Responds to the People Who Abandoned Her While S…
Alec Baldwin’s Attorney Defends Actor Amid Newly Released Police…
Olivia Wilde Served With Custody Papers at CinemaCon to Jason Su…
Travis Barker Went to Kourtney Kardashian's Dad's Grave Before P…
Joel DELEŌN on the ‘Special’ Person Who Inspired Latest Single ‘…
Get ready for season 2 of Raising Kanan.
On Friday, Starz announced the premiere date for the upcoming season of the 1990s-set Power prequel: Sunday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT in U.S. and Canada. New episodes will drop weekly on the Starz app, Starz streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the StarzPlay platform across Europe, Latin America and Japan at midnight.
The third series in the Power franchise centers on the origin story of Kanan Stark and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who runs the family’s drug empire. MeKai Curtis plays young Kanan and Patina Miller portrays his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas. (50 Cent originated the role of Kanan in Power.)
In season 2 of Raising Kanan, Raq has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away. Kanan returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq expands the business into hostile mafia territory. Lou-Lou (Malcolm Mays) has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his side hustle get in the way of her expansion. Although Marvin (London Brown) remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s (Hailey Kilgore) forgiveness and become the father she deserves. The ties that bind this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together.
Omar Epps, Joey Bada$$ and Shanley Caswell round out the cast, along with Quincy Brown and Toby Sandeman recurring. Antonio Ortiz has been promoted to series regular as Shawn “Famous” Figueroa in the new season.
Watch the season 2 teaser below.
Raising Kanan premieres Sunday, Aug. 14 on Starz.
To stay up to date on breaking TV news sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
Melanie Liburd Talks 'Power Book II: Ghost' and 'This Is Us' Future
50 Cent Speaks Out After Starz Announces 'Power' to End With Season 6
La La Anthony Reveals How She Informed Carmelo Anthony She Was Shooting a Racy Sex Scene for 'Power'