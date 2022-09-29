'Ramy' Refresher: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 3

Ramy, the semi-autobiographical dramedy from Ramy Youssef, is dropping its third season on Friday. It's been over two years since we've caught up with Ramy on his spiritual journey, as he tries to not only be a "better Muslim" but a better human being.

The trailer for season 3 sees not just Ramy -- who this time around has a furry companion by his side -- but also his family and friends still struggling with their faith and a crisis of morality. Still striving to do what's right, the Hassan family continue to find their place as an immigrant, Muslim family, while balancing their own traditions with the new ones they've made in their politically divided New Jersey neighborhood.

With the release of the show's long-awaited third season nearing, ET is giving viewers a refresher at where season 2 left its titular character and his family.

Ramy

Ramy's world came crashing down when he revealed to his new wife, Zainab (MaameYaa Boafo), that he slept with his cousin, Amani (Rosaline Elbay), the night before their wedding. And it wasn't the first time either. The next morning, Ramy woke to find Zainab gone and her father, Sheikh Ali Malik (Mahershala Ali), doing everything in his power not to rage against Ramy, despite his disappointment in him being clearer than ever.

Left to grapple with the gravity of what he's done, Ramy realizes he has nothing and no one -- besides his dog, Boomer, who he rescues and takes in after learning that he's trapped in Dennis' (Jared Abrahamson) car after the war vet is taken to jail following a PTSD-spurred attack on a peaceful protester at the Sufi Center.

Ramy's family doesn't know about his affair with Amani or what caused his split from Zainab, and it's unclear what the aftermath will be in season 3 if they do find out.

Uncle Naseem

Season 2 rips off the mask for Ramy's Uncle Naseem. Behind his machismo and often vulgar behavior is the secret Naseem's been so preciously hiding: he's gay. He attempts to explore his sexuality in public, by visiting a gay club and going on a home date with Paco (Raymond Neil Hernandez), whom he had been secretly hooking up with at the gym. Sadly, when Paco kisses him, Naseem reacts by punching him. The episode ends with Naseem on the street shoving cake in his mouth, a tear coming down his face as a version of "I Will Survive" plays in the background.

Maysa

Season 1 found Ramy's mother, Maysa (Hiam Abbass), looking to get a life of her own by driving for Lyft, but that all comes crashing down in season 2 after a complaint is made against her by a passenger. She discovers that the passenger in question is a transgender person whom she mis-genders during the ride. Aiming to right her wrongs, Maysa uses the app to find the passenger and find out more about why they filed a complaint against her. The interaction goes hilariously, and terribly wrong and couldn't come at a worse time, with Maysa on the verge of earning her U.S. citizenship.

The incident has her daughter, Dena, accusing her of opting Trump-like views, but as Maysa swears in as a U.S. citizen during her citizenship ceremony, she sets the record straight, delivering a candid, expletive-laden tirade directed at the former president.

Dena

Ramy's sister, Dena (May Calamawy), still struggling with religion, relationships and finding her way in her career, questions herself more than ever in season 2 after a celebratory moment turns into a bad omen. After Dena posts on social media about earning a scholarship, her parents warn that it's bad luck to brag, believing it will bring on "the eye." Dena dismisses this, until she starts losing her hair, which causes an emotional spiral.

Farouk

Farouk (Amr Waked) entered a deep state of depression since losing his job. He kept this a secret from his family, but finally revealed the truth to Ramy in the episode "Frank in the Future."

Season 2 saw no resolution in regard to Farouk’s job situation, and it will likely be that the proud father and provider won't be able to keep his employment status a secret from his family much longer, and will have find a way to bounce back in the third season.

Season 3 of Ramy begins streaming on Hulu Sept. 30.

