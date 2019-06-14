Randall Park is sticking up for his Fresh Off the Boat co-star, Constance Wu.

The 45-year-old actor was recently a guest on Variety's The Big Ticket With Marc Malkin podcast, where he explained why Wu reacted to the news about the show getting picked up for a sixth season so passionately.

"I thought that the last [season] would be our last one," Park said of season five of Fresh Off the Boat, which is the first show starring an Asian-American family on network television since Margaret Cho's All-American Girl. "Because literally the season finale was a bookend to the pilot. So, I think everyone kind of thought that and we weren't sure if we'd keep going."

"[Wu] certainly thought that," he added, laughing. "She was in for a surprise, and we all were. But it's great. There's a lot more stories to tell."

Park continued on, explaining that he was fully "prepared" for the show not to get picked up, and "excited" about the possibilities of what he could do next.

"But if it did get picked up, I was also like, 'That's all I ever wanted," the Always Be My Maybe star said. "All I ever wanted was a job and a regular job and to work with great people."

In case you missed it, ABC renewed the show for a sixth season in early May. Just minutes after the announcement, Wu tweeted a series of shocking NSFW tweets, expressing that the news was "not" good. "So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F**k," she wrote. "F**king hell." A day later, however, she posted a lengthy note, apologizing for her outburst and explaining that she didn't "hate the show" but was upset that its renewal meant she had to pass on another project she was "passionate about."

Park echoed his latest podcast statements back in May, in an interview with Vulture that was conducted before news of the renewal broke.

"[Constance] is, I think, ready to explore other things," Park said at the time. "As am I. I'm at a place now where if the show ends, I'll be thrilled because then I'll get to try to do other things."

He spoke with ET a few weeks later and said he was "thrilled" about the season six pickup.

"Thrilled, very happy," Park raved about continuing the Huang family story. Hear more in the video below.

