Country star Randy Travis is paying tribute to his longtime lighting director, Thomas Roberts, after police say the latter was shot dead by his wife on the front porch of their home.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, obtained by ET, officers have charged Christine Ann Roberts, 72, with criminal homicide for fatally shooting her husband.

"Thomas Roberts, 68, died of a single gunshot wound to his chest on the front porch of the residence," the police statement reads. "East Precinct officers responded to the call at 8 p.m. They encountered Christine Roberts, who said that she shot her husband because he had cheated on her. A pistol was recovered."

Christine's bond has been set at $100,000.

"The stage has gone dim with the passing of Thom Roberts," reads a post on Travis' Facebook page. "For many years, the Randy Travis band and crew had the opportunity to share the winding roads and the beautiful venues with one of the very best stage lighting technicians in the business. Thom not only had a magical sense about lighting a stage; but, he had a quiet, charismatic presence that ignited your soul. Always willing, with a ‘can do’ and ‘happy to do it’ attitude."

Travis, 64, called the stagehand a "gentle giant of a man that wore a constant smile on his face and carried a song in his heart."

The tribute continued: "One would search a lifetime to find a kinder, gentler spirit. Thom was my friend and I loved him dearly."

Travis and his band are set to continue their More Life tour next week.

"The music will not be near as sweet; but, I will once again be reminded of the blessing I was given to have Thom Roberts on the road with us for so many miles, and so many memories," the "Forever and Ever, Amen" singer wrote. "It certainly won’t be the same; and, I know I speak for the entire band and crew when I say the light that he truly created, in our hearts, will never be extinguished or forgotten. Tonight, I will look toward heaven and am sure I will see flashes of Thom’s handiwork in the night sky—letting us know he is home, and all is well."

Thomas shared a photo with Travis on Instagram over three years ago, as the duo enjoyed a Gary Morris performance together. In his caption, Thomas noted that they had worked together for more than two decades until Travis suffered a life-threatening stroke in 2013.

Travis made a triumphant return to the stage in 2016 during the Medallion Ceremony for his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, performing the hymn, "Amazing Grace."

