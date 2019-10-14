Rapper DMX Checks Into Rehab and Cancels Upcoming Concerts

DMX has checked himself into rehab in order to maintain his sobriety.

On Sunday, a photo of the 48-year-old rapper was posted on his Instagram account. In the image's caption, DMX's team confirmed that he was seeking in-patient care.

"In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility," the caption read. "He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support."

The NYC native was previously scheduled to perform at a Three 6 Mafia reunion concert in Memphis on Sunday and at Day 2 of Rolling Loud in New York on Sunday. Both performances have been canceled with the Ying Yang Twins replacing DMX at the Tennessee event.

In 2013, he sat down with Iyanla Vanzant for her OWN show, Iyanla: Fix My Life, where he was confronted about his substance abuse. The host even mentioned that many people in the rapper's life fear he could die any day.

“I don’t care about what people are concerned with… If I drop dead right now, I will have fulfilled the purpose that God had me do,” he responded. While discussing his then-fraught relationship with his first child, a son named Xavier, he said, "He doesn't want a relationship. You don't know him. I've known him his whole life."

In January, he was released from prison after serving less than a year behind bars for tax evasion. Since, DMX has been candid about his faith and its role in his self-care. At Kanye West's Sunday Service performance at Coachella in April, he delivered a passionate prayer to attendees.

See more the rapper below.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Ben Affleck’s Healthier Lifestyle 1 Year After Rehab (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Rapper DMX Charged With Tax Fraud for Allegedly Not Paying $1.7 Million to IRS

Rapper DMX Welcomes His 15th Child

Kanye West Brings His Sunday Service to Coachella on Easter

Related Gallery