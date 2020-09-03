Silentó has been charged with two counts of assault, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. The "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" rapper, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, faces "two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with allegations of using a hatchet as a deadly and dangerous weapon."

The act, per the press release, "was committed while out on bail or his own recognizance for an arrest in Santa Ana, California."

Police accuse Silentó, 22, of walking into an unlocked stranger’s home and attempting "to strike the two people in the home with a hatchet before one of them managed to disarm him."

Bail is set at $105,000. If convicted as charged, the rapper faces a possible maximum sentence of six years in state prison. Arraignment is scheduled for Friday. The case remains under investigation by the LAPD and North Hollywood Station.

The news comes after Silentó was arrested last Friday after an Aug. 28 report of domestic abuse, per ABC 7. At the time, he was booked and released on a charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Best known for his 2015 hit song "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" that launched a dance craze, Silentó's last Instagram post was on Aug. 26.

"The Marks Humans Leave Are Too Often Scars," he captioned a black-and-white pic.

RELATED CONTENT:

Porsha Williams Arrested Again While Protesting for Breonna Taylor

'Gigolos' Star Ash Armand Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Girlfriend

Hayden Panettiere's Ex Brian Hickerson Arrested for Domestic Violence

Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler of TikTok’s Sway House Arrested During Road Trip This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery