Raven-Symone Reacts to Former Co-Star's Neck Tattoo of Her -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Raven's Home star Raven-Symone walked the carpet at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards on Friday, where she was asked by ET's Katie Krause what she makes of her former That’s So Raven co-star, Orlando Brown, getting her likeness in ink – and her reaction was absolutely priceless.



“I make of the second season of That’s So Raven will be coming out July 25! Byeeee!” she exclaimed, before playfully pretending to continue down the carpet with Issac Ryan Brown, her son on Raven’s Home, the sitcom we’re guessing she meant to say while dodging the question. Brown's tattoo was first revealed in the actor's mugshot after he was arrested in Las Vegas on June 4.



While she may have been tight-lipped on Brown’s body art, she didn’t hesitate to discuss some exciting new details about season two of Raven’s Home, which premieres on Monday.



“There’s a falcon. You gotta tune in now,” she happily teased. “It was the raven and the falcon going at it. It was very interesting. We have a musical episode coming out this season. We have Michelle Williams coming this season. We have Rondell Sheridan who played Victor Baxter coming this season. We have so much happening!”



Season two of Raven’s Home premieres at 5:30 p.m. PST on the Disney Channel. The episode is a two-parter titled “The Falcon and The Raven,” so expect that feathery fun she was teasing. Take a peek at the ET’s full interview with Raven up above.

