Ray J Says He Feels Suicidal, Rants About 'Dirty Money' Following Incident at GloRilla's Party

Ray J at the 2024 BET Awards
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
By Hope Sloop
Published: 2:57 PM PDT, July 1, 2024

Ray J took to Instagram on Monday to share concerning thoughts with some of his fans following an incident at GloRilla's party.

Ray J took to his Instagram on Monday to share a lengthy message, in which he wrote that he is "suicidal" after an incident at GloRilla's party on Sunday.

In an Instagram Story, the 43-year-old R&B singer detailed an incident that occurred, alleging that someone paid him off, but did not share any additional details as to who or what the alleged payment was for. 

"The s**t that. Is happening is mind blowing - it's making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the perception of reality! - THEY PAID ME TO SHUT UP AND I DID! - I FEEL BAD AND I HATE MYSELF FOR IT! I DONT WANT ANYMORE OF YOUR DIRTY MONEY!!" Ray J wrote in part. 

Alongside the garrulous caption, the singer reposted a photo of himself on the carpet at the BET Awards, where he said everything was going great -- until it wasn't. Ray J added that the problems didn't stop there, either. 

"Then it all went bad! - First at #BET and then later on too! - I'm really at a breakin point! - To provide for my family and have generational wealth was always the plan. - but money is evil and people are bad and I can't take it anymore!" he wrote. 

Ray J shares that he feels 'suicidal' in an Instagram Story - @RayJ on Instagram

Ray J continued, "These chain of reactions are stemming from being locked in a false reality / confused about this whole life! - The s**t that happened tonight to me at the awards today was hurtful - I'm working backstage and then I go take a break in the back and BET wouldn't let me back in for some reason - I don't know who they didn't want me to see - it was weird."

According to TMZ, after the event ended, the TV personality also got into an altercation at GloRilla's after-party with a Zeus Network exec. At one point, Ray J allegedly threw a punch but did not hit anyone. 

Continuing on social media, Ray J further alarmed fans by sharing a message directly to his sister, Brandy, and once again expressing dark and potentially suicidal ideations.

"[...] Right after I die .. I promise you I will be feee [sic] of it all and the world can move on with what is real for me," he wrote. "I'm sorry to myself and I'm sister - sorry Bran, I will make it right, I won't let them get away with it!" 

Ray J at the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 - Getty Images

He added, "I TOLD THE PEOPLE CLOSE TO ME -THAT! FELT LIKE SOMETHING IS ABOUT TO HAppen F**K. IT I SAID IT."

ET reached out to Ray J's reps for comment. 

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

This story was updated on July 1 at 3:49 p.m. PST. 

