Ray Stevenson, 'RRR', 'Thor' and 'Divergent' Actor, Dead at 58

Ray Stevenson has died. The actor died on Sunday in Italy, just days ahead of his birthday, multiple outlets report. He was 58. ET has reached out to Stevenson's rep for comment.

Stevenson amassed many high-profile credits throughout his career. He played Volstagg in the Thor franchise, starred as Othere in Vikings, voiced Gar Saxon in The Clone Wars and Rebels, appeared in the Divergent franchise as Marcus, and channeled antagonist Scott Buxton in RRR.

Stevenson is also set to appear in The Mandalorian spinoff Ahsoka, which will hit Disney+ in August. When ET spoke to the actor at Star Wars Celebration in April, he opened up about the fan support at the event.

"You walk in and you feel like taking 10 steps back because of this tsunami of love. It's also a feeling of being so humble to it," he said. "... That's what's bigger than all of us, is the fan base, their investment. They deserve it. What they gave us today was just, like, you're just filled with gratitude."

The Irish-born actor, who was set to appear in upcoming films Gateway to the West and Cassino on Ischia, also starred in projects including Rome, The Other Guys, Dexter and The Spanish Princess.

He is survived by the three children he shares with his longtime love, Elisabetta Caraccia.

