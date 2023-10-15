Suzanne Somers' final gift from the love of her life, Alan Hamel, has been revealed.

ET has learned that Hamel, who was married to the Three's Company star for 46 years before her death, gave her an early birthday present. A handwritten love poem, wrapped in her favorite pink peonies.

ET has obtained a copy of the poem:

"LOVE I USE IT EVERY DAY, SOMETIMES SEVERAL TIMES A DAY. I USE IT AT THE END OF EMAILS TO MY LOVING FAMILY. I EVEN USE IT IN EMAILS TO CLOSE FRIENDS. I USE IT WHEN I’M LEAVING THE HOUSE. THERE’S LOVE, THEN LOVE YOU AND I LOVE YOU!!

THEREIN LIES SOME OF THE DIFFERENT WAYS WE USE LOVE. SOMETIMES I FEEL OBLIGED TO USE LOVE, RESPONDING TO SOMEONE WHO SIGNED LOVE IN THEIR EMAIL, WHEN I’M UNCOMFORTABLE USING LOVE BUT I USE IT ANYWAY."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I ALSO USE LOVE TO DESCRIBE A GREAT MEAL. I USE IT TO EXPRESS HOW I FEEL ABOUT A SHOW ON NETFLIX. I OFTEN USE LOVE REFERRING TO MY HOME, MY CAT GLORIA, TO THINGS GLORIA DOES, TO THE TASTE OF A CANTALOUPE I GREW IN MY GARDEN. I LOVE THE TASTE OF A FRESHLY HARVESTED ORGANIC ROYAL JUMBO MEDJOOL DATE. I LOVE BITING A FIG OFF THE TREE. I LOVE WATCHING TWO GIANT BLACKBIRDS WHO LIVE NEARBY SWOOPING BY MY WINDOW IN A POWER DIVE.

MY DAILY LIFE ENCOMPASSES THINGS AND PEOPLE I LOVE AND THINGS AND PEOPLE I AM INDIFFERENT TO."

"I COULD GO ON AD INFINITUM, BUT YOU GET IT. WHAT BRAND OF LOVE DO I FEEL FOR MY WIFE SUZANNE?

CAN I FIND IT IN ANY OF THE ABOVE?

A RESOUNDING NO!!!!

THERE IS NO VERSION OF THE WORD THAT IS APPLICABLE TO SUZANNE AND I EVEN USE THE WORD APPLICABLE ADVISEDLY. THE CLOSEST VERSION IN WORDS ISN’T EVEN CLOSE. IT’S NOT EVEN A FRACTION OF A FRACTION OF A FRACTION.

UNCONDITIONAL LOVE DOES NOT DO IT. I’LL TAKE A BULLET FOR YOU DOESN’T DO IT.

I WEEP WHEN I THINK ABOUT MY FEELINGS FOR YOU.

FEELINGS… THAT’S GETTING CLOSE, BUT NOT ALL THE WAY.

55 YEARS TOGETHER, 46 MARRIED AND NOT EVEN ONE HOUR APART FOR 42 OF THOSE YEARS. EVEN THAT DOESN’T DO IT.

EVEN GOING TO BED AT 6 O’CLOCK AND HOLDING HANDS WHILE WE SLEEP DOESN’T DO IT."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"STARING AT YOUR BEAUTIFUL FACE WHILE YOU SLEEP DOESN’T DO IT.

I’M BACK TO FEELINGS. THERE ARE NO WORDS. THERE ARE NO ACTIONS.

NO PROMISES. NO DECLARATIONS. EVEN THE GREEN SHADED SCHOLARS OF THE OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS HAVE SPENT 150 YEARS AND STILL HAVE FAILED TO COME UP WITH THAT ONE WORD. SO I WILL CALL IT, ‘US’, UNIQUELY, MAGICALLY, INDESCRIBABLY WONDERFUL 'US'."

Somers died on Sunday, one day before she would have celebrated her 77th birthday. In a statement to ET, the Step by Step star's publicist and longtime friend, R. Couri Hay, confirmed she died at 5 a.m. with Hamel, her son, and other family members surrounding her.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," her publicist R. Couri Hay said. "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family."

Somers' family planned to be with her for her birthday on Monday, "Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly. A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month," her publicist shared.

Hamel and Somers met in 1969 and tied the knot in 1977.

In 2017, Somers revealed some of the secrets to her and Hamel's decades-long romance to ET.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

"We are together 24/7, and we haven't spent one night apart in over 37 years," Hamel revealed. "It works for us."

The pair also dished on their nightly routine that kept the romance alive.

"We sit here at night and listen to music and pretend we have our trio in the other room. And we talk and dance and it's nice. Life is good," Somers said of her and Hamel's nightly routine. "Whatever happens [happens]."

"We've never gotten to the couch, have we?" she asked her husband, before turning to a place she and Hamel definitely have gotten busy. "The bar, which we found sort of kinky."

RELATED CONTENT: