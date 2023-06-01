Guerdy Abraira is giving her fans an update following a surgery.

On Thursday, theReal Housewives of Miami star took to social media to reveal she underwent surgery to remove the cancer from her breast.

"please SWIPE for video message. THANK YOU to every single person for your words of support 🫶🏾🙏🏾 you guys are my GUERDIANS. All your prayers definitely got me through my surgery! The fight is not over as you know but just the beginning…but getting the surgery to remove the cancer at least was an emotional “win” for sure #ittakesavillage #guerdyfight #guerdians," she captioned the post.

In the following slide, Abraira had a personal video message for her fans and supporters.

"Hi everyone, I just wanted to come on and just say thank you so much. Your prayers, I felt the love, I just want to tell you how deep and amazing and intense your show of love has been. And your amazing positive messages have been," she told the camera.

"Today was surgery and you know we came out on top it looks like. So we'll see what happens and we'll keep you posted as I get more developments with the results of the pathology stuff. But I just really wanted to tell you that not one message was not read, every single message was read, every single voice memo, every single DM, text messages ... so whether I replied or not I just want you to know that," she added.

Abraira, 45, ended her message with more gratitude.

"Also, I'm a little loopy and on medicine right now, but I wanted to thank you and I love you do much. thank you to everyone," she said.

In May, the Bravo celebrity revealed that she got her diagnosis in March.

"In March, I found out some news about my health. I was in St. Barts having the time of my life when my doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup. I have breast cancer," she wrote. "It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed. Many of you reached out to check on me and I am thankful for your caring gestures," she wrote.

"For now I am preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan. This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity. I will 'guerdyfy' this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life," she continued.



The reality star signed off on a positive note, telling fans, "I am lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early stage - it is still scary of course, but I have love and support from those around me and that alone is the fuel that I need."

