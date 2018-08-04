Congrats to Joanna Krupa!

The Real Housewives of Miami star and model married business tycoon Douglas Nunes in Poland on Saturday. A source tells ET that Krupa and Nunes, who got engaged in March, opted for a "small wedding" at Benedictine Abbey in Krakow.

"The couple wanted to elope but decided to have close family and friends," the source explains. "There was about 30 people at the wedding... the couple is over the moon excited for their future."

Krupa, 39, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the happy news with her followers, alongside a stunning photo of herself and Nunes after saying "I do."

"We did it ! @nunes451... dress @sylwiaromaniukcouture @ewa_pieczarka @malgorzata_urbanska_mua @justyna_bulinska #krakow #tyniec it was a very private and small family gathering..wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love," she wrote.

Nunes shared another photo from their big day, captioning a snap of himself and Krupa, "Done deal!"

Done deal! A post shared by Douglas Nunes (@nunes451) on Aug 4, 2018 at 6:58am PDT

This is the second marriage for Krupa, who filed for divorce from nightclub owner Romain Zago in 2017, after four years of marriage.

Another Real Housewives star, Camille Grammer, meanwhile, recently opened up to ET about planning her upcoming destination wedding to David C. Meyer. Watch below.

