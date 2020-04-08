Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin has become one of the latest celebs to announce that she's tested positive for the coronavirus.

Aydin shared the news on Instagram, posting a video from bed in which she detailed her illness, sharing that her husband, plastic surgeon Bill Aydin, brought home a test for her after she'd been symptomatic for several days.

"Why I’ve been MIA: I’ve been sick for the past 10 days and Monday is when my test came back positive," she captioned the video. "But today is the first day that I’m finally starting to feel better. Keeping my kids away has been the hardest and I’m grateful that I have no breathing issues."

"My days haven’t been so bad, aside from a lot of fatigue and sleeping," she added. "At night is when it’s the worst for me because of the mix of sweating and chills. I’m taking my vitamins and drinking hot liquids. We’ll all get through this. #staypositive #stayinside #covid19."

Aydin, who joined RHONJ as a main cast member starting in season 9 in 2018, joins Real Housewives of Orange County star Jim Edmonds, as well as stars like Tom Hanks, Pink, Idris Elba and more, in announcing her COVID-19 diagnosis during the ongoing global pandemic.

Many others have shared accounts of family members and friends who have fallen ill or died from the virus, in an attempt to raise awareness and urge followers and fans to heed the advice of medical professionals to stay at home and avoid social contact in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

See more coverage on the pandemic in the video below.

