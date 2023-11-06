Kara Keough is a mom -- again! Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum announced that she and her husband, Kyle Bosworth, welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Stetson, on Nov. 1.

The happy addition comes three years after the couple, who wed in 2014, lost their son, McCoy, due to childbirth complications. Keough and Bosworth are also parents to a 7-year-old daughter, Decker, and a 2-year-old son, Vaughn.

Keough shared the news of Stetson's arrival on Instagram, posting videos and photos from the delivery room, with the newborn, and with her older kids.

"'It's a girl!' Decker announced to an excited room on 11.1.23 at 5:43pm," Keough captioned her post. "Baby sister arrived three weeks early like her big brother Vaughn, weighing in at 8lbs 5oz and rocking a full head of dark hair."

"The first thing I saw was McCoy's sweet chunky cheeks as we met our newest heaven-sent squish," she continued. "She came screaming into our hearts and hasn't stopped squawking since - earning @kyleboz's best nickname yet: 'Squeaks.' I can hear my dad's voice as he would have said it, so I know it's just right."

Keough went on to thank her birth team, before writing of her oldest daughter, "The cherry on top was holding hands with Decker the Doula/Birth Photographer-In-Training as I brought her longest held wish earth-side: a baby sister."

"So many people prayed fiercely over this birth and we are seeping with gratitude that we got exactly what we prayed for: to bring our baby home," she concluded. "If you need me, I’ll be thanking God and pinching myself savoring the magic of Stetson Lou Bosworth."

Back in 2020, the parents welcomed McCoy into the world, but the little one "experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord" and died as a result.

Two months later, Keough paid tribute to her late son by getting a tattoo that was infused with his ashes.

Then, on what would have been McCoy's first birthday, Keough penned a touching tribute to her late son.

"I'll love you for all the days of my life, and loving you the way that I do makes me feel like I know God. So I guess it's true what they say, that grief is next to holiness," she wrote in part. "Thank you for teaching me how to love unconditionally. And that grief and love can sit beautifully right beside each other. And finally, thank you for showing me that even though losing you feels dark - it's also true that with depth comes darkness, like the ocean. And just like the depths of the ocean, my love for you - the love of a parent for their child - it just keeps going."

Just days later, Keough gave birth to Vaughn, writing on Instagram, "It's not lost on us that if we hadn't lost Mack, we'd never know Vaughn. And yet, here he is, an unexpected serendipity. A little hope."

RELATED CONTENT: