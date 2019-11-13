There are wedding bells on the horizon for Kelly Dodd!

TheReal Housewives of Orange County star got engaged to her boyfriend, Rick Leventhal, during a trip to New York. Dodd, 59, shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Wednesday. The bride-to-be posted a photo of her and Leventhal, cuddled up and showing off her stunning engagement ring.

"I can’t believe I just got engaged!! @rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince," the reality star captioned the post. Friends and followers quickly took to the comment section to congratulate her and her fiance.

Her fellow RHOC co-star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, wrote "Omg!!!! I’m so happy for you! Can’t wait to see you tomorrow and celebrate!!"

She also posted a video on her Instagram Story, showing off the ring and excitingly saying, "I'm engaged."

“Look at that, it’s a little big. Engaged!” she beamed, with the Fox News anchor adding, "You deserve a big ring."

The pair have been dating since the summer, after Dodd called it quits with Brian Reagan.

Dodd was previously married to Michael Dodd, whom she shares daughter Jolie. Leventhal was married to professional poker player Beth Shak, but divorced in 2017 after less than a year of marriage.

