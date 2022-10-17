'Real Housewives of Potomac' Alum Monique Samuels Gives Update on Where Her Marriage Stands
Monique Samuels and her husband, Chris Samuels, are seemingly putting an end to any speculation that their relationship is over.
On Sunday, People reported that the former Real Housewives of Potomac stars were ending their 10-year marriage. Then early Monday morning, Monique shared a video on her Instagram featuring her husband.
“Just got back from hiking all day, it was beautiful in the Shenandoah. It’s awesome” she said before panning to her husband and asking, “Chris, what you got to say about this?”
“Shop Mila Eve,” the former NFL star said as he threw up a peace sign, using the opportunity to plug his wife’s haircare line.
Monique also made her message clear in the video's caption. “No better source than the actual source,” she wrote. “Y’all already know how I roll. I give my own damn exclusives. Meet me and Chris tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on my YouTube channel Tea With Monique. Like & Subscribe ❤️❤️❤️.”
People reported that during BravoCon, Monique’s former RHOP co-star, Ashley Darby, said that she had lunch with the 39-year-old reality TV star last week, where she shared that she was “going through some personal things.”
Monique and her husband are parents to Christopher, 9, Milani, 7, and Chase, 3. The couple’s relationship played out during four seasons of Real Housewives of Potomac and most recently on the OWN series, Love & Marriage: DC.
In July, Monique shared with ET how her time on television has helped her and Chris’ marriage.
"People always say that reality TV tears your marriage down. What people don't realize is that Real Housewives of Potomac actually in some ways saved my marriage," she said. "Chris and I, before we started filming that show, we were in a really rough place."
Monique added, "We had lost all of the dating in our marriage. Once we started filming reality TV, it actually helped us because it forced us to date. So we were able to get out, just reignite that intimacy and be excited about each other. So I will not lie, season two Real Housewives of Potomac saved my marriage. And at the end of the day, sometimes you still have to come back to those moments. Because some of the things that I expressed on Love & Marriage: DC, people who watched Potomac saw I had those same concerns back then. So it's not like this is something new."
