Nearly 30 years after The Real World: Los Angeles first debuted on MTV, the original cast is reuniting for season 2 of The Real World Homecoming on Paramount+. Set to premiere Nov. 24, the streaming platform shared a trailer, showing Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan and Tami Roman returning to the same Venice Beach house from 1993 -- and it’s safe to say there will be drama.

“Season 2 took it to another whole extreme,” Jon says before the trailer cuts to footage of the original episodes, with Tami being dragged on the floor in one of the more tense moments of the season. The trailer then cuts back to the roommates as they revisit the past -- and David finds himself in the hot seat yet again.

In October, Paramount+ shared an equally intense teaser, with David at the center. “Let’s do this,” Tami says before the teaser cut to him telling his former housemates to stop cutting him off. The 20-second clip then ends with Beth S. announcing, “We’re back!”

Fans of the original season may remember how Los Angeles upped the ante for the franchise with the introduction of “confessional” style interviews, exiting cast members and new housemates, all while tackling hot button issues like abortion, consent, eating disorders and same-sex relationships.

And after three decades, the cast members of the groundbreaking second season “will reconnect to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling” and find out, “once again, what happens when people stop being polite… and start getting real.”

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles premieres Wednesday, Nov. 24. Want to watch more? The original seasons of The Real World and The Real World Homecoming: New York are now streaming on Paramount+. (We may receive an affiliate commission if you subscribe to a service through our links.)

