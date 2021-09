Reba McEntire went through a scary ordeal. The 66-year-old country singer was rescued from a second-story window in Atoka, Oklahoma, on Tuesday after a staircase collapsed, local news channel KXII reported.

City of Atoka Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins told the outlet that the stairwell from the second story to the third collapsed, falling onto the stairwell from the first to the second floor, and trapping people on whatever floor they were on at the time.

McEntire and others were rescued by the fire department, who helped people down a ladder, according to a video of the rescue posted to Twitter by Lisanne Anderson, a local reporter for KTEN News.

Close call for @reba in Atoka, Oklahoma Tuesday (9/14/21) Sure glad she and boyfriend Rex Linn are ok!

While touring an old building, a staircase collapsed. They were among seven people inside. Atoka’s finest came to the rescue.

No one hurt, just some bumps and bruises. pic.twitter.com/ppLhQOLDuA — Lisanne Anderson (@Lisanne2016_) September 15, 2021

One person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, but everyone else was unharmed, Mullins told KXII.

"It opened our eyes to see exactly just how unsturdy [the building] was and when [it] did collapse we [saw] what little was holding them up," Mullins told the outlet.

The outlet reported that McEntire was touring the historic downtown building for a future project with Coby Scherrill.

"We were just touring the building and the stairwell was weak," Scherrill told KXII. "It seemed weak but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it and then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall."

ET has reached out to McEntire's rep for comment.

