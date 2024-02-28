Rebecca Ferguson hasn't always been comfortable using her voice. During an appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, the 40-year-old actress shared the time she was most proud to speak up for herself.

The moment, Ferguson said, came when she "did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star." Ferguson didn't reveal any details about the co-star in question, saying on the podcast that it "doesn't matter who it is," but did confirm that it was neither Hugh Jackman nor Tom Cruise, whom she starred alongside in The Greatest Showman and the Mission: Impossible franchise, respectively.

"I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry, because this person couldn't get the scenes out," Ferguson said. "I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me, so no one had my back."

Ferguson said she "would cry walking off set," especially when the "person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, 'You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with? What is this?'"

"I stood there just breaking," she said. "This happens, but you kind of hope you have a producer, people. I had no one."

The day after the alleged incident, Ferguson said she arrived to work and told the person in question, "You get off my set."

"It's the first time I've ever spoken [up]. I remember being so scared. I looked at this person and I said, 'You can f- off. I'm gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again,'" she said. "And then I remember the producers came up and said, 'You can't do this to number one. We have to let this person be on set.' I said, 'But the person can turn around and I can act to the back head.' And I did."

While Ferguson admitted that she "was so scared" to speak up, she recalled thinking, "It shouldn't have to be that way."

"I remember going to the director afterwards and saying, 'What is happening?' The director said, 'You're right. I am not taking care of everyone else. I'm trying to fluff this person, because it's so unstable,'" she said. "It was great from that moment, but it took so long for me to get to that."

Ferguson said that, from that moment on, she has "never let myself get to a point when I've got home and gone, 'Why did that happen?'"

Social media was abuzz after Ferguson's interview, with fans questioning who the co-star in question was. Dwayne Johnson, who starred alongside Ferguson in Hercules, was likewise curious, tweeting, "Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls**t. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I'd like to find out who did this."

