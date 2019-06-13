Rebecca Gayheart's divorce from Eric Dane has not yet been finalized, and the court is warning the actress that the divorce filing may be dismissed.

In court documents obtained by ET, Gayheart received a third warning from the court urging her to submit the judgement to the court, or a request for dismissal.

"If you fail to take the appropriate steps in your case, the court may dismiss your case for delay in prosecution," the docs explained, adding that she must submit several disclosure forms and judgement documents to finalize her divorce.

Gayheart, 47, filed for divorce from the 46-year-old Grey's Anatomy actor in February 2016, after 14 years of marriage. “After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family," the couple said in a joint statement to ET. "We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us."

The couple share two daughters -- Billie, 9, and Georgia, 7.

ET spoke with Dane at the premiere of the new HBO drama Euphoria last week, where he said that co-parenting with his ex has been "great."

"We're friends," he shared. "We have two kids. It's not complicated it doesn't have to be."

In her original divorce filing, Gayheart requested joint physical and legal custody of their children, and petitioned for spousal support.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rebecca Gayheart Reveals She 'Didn't Want to Live' After Fatal 2001 Car Accident

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Divorcing After 14 Years of Marriage

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Welcome Baby Girl

Related Gallery