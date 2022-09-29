Rebel Wilson's 10-Year Anniversary Tribute to 'Pitch Perfect' Is Aca-Excellent
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Take Romantic European…
‘Bachelorette’: Gabby Windey Addresses Fiancé Erich’s Texts With…
Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Remembering Her 70 Years on the T…
'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33
Queen Elizabeth: Cause of Death Revealed
'Basketball Wives': Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Dead at 25
'Sister Wives': Robyn Cries Over Christine Leaving Kody (Exclusi…
Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Was ‘Heartbrea…
Hailey Bieber Details Her Sex Life With Justin Bieber: From Posi…
Kris Jenner Forgets She Owns a Beverly Hills Condo
'Sister Wives': Meri's Mother’s Death Rocks the Brown Family
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want Their Kids to Have Royal…
Hailey Bieber Sends Message to Selena Gomez Fans After Years of …
Hailey Bieber Addresses Rumor She Stole Justin Bieber From Selen…
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never…
Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms Aidan’s ’And Just Like That’ Retur…
Mayim Bialik Gets Candid About the Reality of Working on ‘Jeopar…
Khloé Kardashian Cozies Up to '365 Days’ Star Michele Morrone
Aca-scuse me?! It's already been a decade! Rebel Wilson celebrated the ten-year anniversary of Pitch Perfect on Thursday, penning a tribute to the hit film franchise on Instagram.
"It’s the 10 year anniversary of PITCH PERFECT today! 10 years!! Wow!!" she wrote. "Love to everyone involved with these films - the highest grossing musical comedy films of ALL TIME!!! We love our fans and are so grateful to you! I’ll be playing the soundtracks whilst I’m at the gym today, remembering all those fun times!! We made music with our mouths, we made lifelong friendships, we hopefully made you laugh! Fat Amy was a dream role and will always have a special place in my heart ❤️"
Pitch Perfect was the first of three movies about the adventures of the Barden Bellas, an all-female acapella singing group at the fictional Barden university that often butted heads with their male-group rivals, the Trebles. Wilson played Fat Amy, a comedically cocky group member from Tasmania -- the film also starred Anna Kendrick, Skylar Austin, Adam Devine, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean, Hana Mae Lee, Ben Platt, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.
Wilson wrote her caption beneath a throwback video from the bus where the Bellas are forced to join the Trebles after their own bus breaks down on the way to competition. "We're on our way to regionals right now and unfortunately our van broke down," Wilson says. "So we have to hang out with the Trebles cause their van didn't breka down and I mean, we're kind of having fun but we're arch enemies and at regionals we're going to crush them."
Around her, the video captures the rest of the cast laughing aboard the bus, including co-star Devine sitting next to Wilson.
RELATED CONTENT:
Rebel Wilson Steps Out With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma at U.S. Open
Rebel Wilson Shares Powerful Message After Revealing She Gained Weight
Rebel Wilson Reacts To Reports She Was 'Forced' To Come Out
Related Gallery