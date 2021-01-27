Expect to see more of Gloria Estefan, daughter Emily and niece Lili Estefan! Facebook Watch has ordered 12 additional episodes of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, expected to be released later this year. The roundtable series first debuted in October, with powerful discussions about sexuality, grief, mental health and more, featuring guests like Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Rosie O’Donnell, the family of Vanessa Guillén and Kate del Castillo.

"We’ve missed you, Red Table Talk: The Estefans fans and can’t wait to see you again! Taking on the iconic Red Table has been an immense privilege and enlightening journey for myself, Emily, and Lili," Gloria said in a statement. "We look forward to continued exploration, growth, and healing in our upcoming episodes -- and with my red gavel, much more than the ‘rhythm’ is gonna get you!"

Jada Pinkett Smith, who is Red Table Talk’s creator and executive producer added, "It’s been an honor to work with Gloria and her family on a project that means so much to all of us. By inviting us into their lives, with such honest and vulnerable conversations, the Estefans have touched the hearts of people everywhere, shining the light on topics that aren’t traditionally discussed in the Hispanic community."

ET previously spoke with Gloria about her family's show and how it helped their relationships with one another.

"Female relationships are crucial to women, especially as life goes on," Gloria expressed. "It's a great dynamic and it’s been wonderful."

For more on The Estefans, see below.

Gloria Estefan Talks ‘Red Table Talk’ and 30th Anniversary of Her Tragic Bus Accident This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Justice Sonia Sotomayor Recalls Tearful Exchange With President Obama

Kate del Castillo Talks El Chapo in 'Red Table Talk: The Estefans'

Gloria Estefan Says Her Tragic Bus Accident 'Gave Meaning to My Fame'

Related Gallery