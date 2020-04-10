Willow Smith is opening up about how quitting marijuana has positively impacted her life.

The 19-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith got candid about her health and habits in the latest episode of her family’s Red Table Talk Facebook show.

Willow shared that she hasn’t used marijuana for three months and is feeling positive effects with her drive when it comes to pursuing passions like learning Spanish and doing yoga.

“I know this sounds cheesy, but around the time I stopped smoking, I started doing a lot of yoga and I just excelled because I was putting all of my energy into that,” she shared. “I wasn’t doing anything else and I was like, ‘Wow, what if I was doing this with everything?’ And then it really made me think, ‘What have I been missing? What have I been not putting my all into or not putting all of my brain power into?’”

Willow added that her social circle has also benefited from the move.

“When I stopped smoking it was a really big eye-opener,” she said. “There are so many people that I called friends in my life who just [drifted away]. It really made me think, like, ‘This is really interesting.’”

Although Willow acknowledged that marijuana has health benefits for some, she said she mainly smoked out of boredom and urged anyone else doing so amid self-isolation to think twice and consider “other things that you could utilize that aren’t physically or mentally dampening.”

Jada noted that she had also noticed a change in Willow after she gave up marijuana. “As your mother, I could see the effects of it that you couldn’t,” she said.

Willow isn’t the only member of her family who has experience facing addiction. Jada’s 66-year-old mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, has been sober for 30 years and also discussed her journey in the Red Table Talk episode.

For millions of Americans struggling with addiction, the Coronavirus presents new challenges. Gammy shares her own... Posted by Red Table Talk on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

ET recently spoke to Jada about what it was like hearing about the full extent of her mother’s struggles, which involved multiple overdoses. "My mother was just revealing the many times that she had overdosed, which I didn't know. I didn't have knowledge of that," she admitted. "The great thing about Gam, and one of the reasons why I wanted to have this episode, is she's in her 30th year of sobriety and she has so much information to offer to those who are struggling right now."

“She just has some really veteran, useful tips in regards to how to stay clean, how to stay connected, and what to do,” Jada continued. “It's like I always tell people, 'Never judge the journey you've been on because once you get through on the other side, you're gonna have so much to offer other people who are going through it as you once had.’"

See more on the family below.

