Ree Drummnond is updating fans on her husband, Ladd Drummond, and nephew, Caleb Drummond's, condition less than a week after they were injured during a crash on the family's ranch in Osage County, Oklahoma. After sharing that she thought the pair were going to be "OK," the Pioneer Woman took to her website Monday to share just how bad their injuries actually were.

"Ladd was stiff but able to walk around immediately after the accident, so he refused medical attention. This was partly because he wanted the paramedics to focus on Caleb, partly because he was still a little stunned by the accident, and partly because cowboys don’t like to admit when they’re hurt. After Caleb’s ambulance left, Ladd drove himself to the hospital in Pawhuska, thinking he'd just quietly get checked out," Drummond explained.

Josh Sellers

Josh Sellers

What she wound up finding out at the hospital was that her husband's injuries were nearly fatal.

"Caleb broke some ribs, had a pretty bad concussion, and a few other injuries that will heal. Ladd (the guy I told you about who drove himself to the hospital?) broke his neck in two places—and evidently one of the two fractures was very close to being catastrophic," she revealed. "Ladd was transferred to Tulsa and had surgery to stabilize one of the fractures. Thanks to some rods and other hardware (and an amazing neurosurgeon named Dr. Kalani), it’s fixed now and that danger is over."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

The Food Network star went on to share that her husband will have to wear a neck brace for several weeks and will wear a blinged out version to their daughter's wedding. Drummond added that she's so glad they're both home and thanked her fans for their support during this time.

"So rather than wish the accident didn’t happen, I’m gonna live in a state of gratitude—not just for the guys being okay, but also for the love, kindness, and prayers of so many of you," she wrote.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the two were driving separate vehicles when they crashed head-on due to the high winds on a gravel road. News on 6 also reported that the accident happened while they were battling a fire on the Drummond Ranch. "Osage Nation fire crews said more than 200 acres have been burned," per the outlet.

