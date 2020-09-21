Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are ringing in the new year a few months early. During the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday, host Jimmy Kimmel virtually took viewers to Witherspoon's lawn, where she was hosting a socially-distanced viewing party in support of her many nominated projects, which included Little Fires Everywhere, Big Little Lies and The Morning Show.

In addition to their stunning dresses, Witherspoon and Washington donned New Year's paraphernalia including hats and 2021 glasses.

"We're having a New Year's Eve party," Washington, 43, told Kimmel after he questioned their accessory choices.

"'Cause we're ready for this year to be over," Witherspoon, 44, added.

"You can do that?" Kimmel asked. "You can just end the year?"

"Yeah, of course," Witherspoon replied. "I mean, we're Emmy-nominated television producers.

Despite Kimmel's objections that "it's not even midnight," Witherspoon, Washington and the rest of the guests began counting down to the new year.

At the conclusion of the count down, the women told each other, "I wish I could kiss you," leading Kimmel to chime in, "I wish I could kiss you guys, too."

"No, we don't want that," Washington quipped.

Emmys 2020: All The Must-See Moments!



