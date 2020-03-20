Friends who social distance together, stay together!

While many productions and stores have closed down amid coronavirus concerns, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are making the most of it and getting some fresh air. The Big Little Lies co-stars and close friends took to Instagram on Friday to post photos of themselves while on a hike. The two are all smiles as they stand far away from each other.

"Friendship with social distancing. Hi👋🏼@lauradern!," Witherspoon wrote alongside her photos. Dern, on her end, shared the same pics, adding, "So blessed to have friends to distantly walk through this with. And nature!"

While California ordered its residents to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, people are still allowed to go outside, exercise and walk, as long as they maintain six feet of distance from others.

Amid growing concerns, celebrities have gotten creative with the way they entertain themselves and their fans. Late-night talk show hosts have started to air their shows from home, artists have done online concerts and others, like Miley Cyrus, have made their own mini talk shows with special guests.

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez as well as Ciara and Russell Wilson have also taken to TikTok to upload videos with their kids.

ET recently caught up with Love Is Blind stars Lauren and Cameron, where they shared some tips about social distancing. Watch the video below to hear what they said.

