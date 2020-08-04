News

Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling Join Fun Instagram Trend Perfectly Showing Their 2020 Moods

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Actor & Writer Mindy Kaling and honoree Reese Witherspoon attend The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Reese Witherspoon has gone through every emotion this year, and she's showing them all off on social media. The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to join the platform's latest fun trend -- a calendar collage of the moods throughout 2020. 

Witherspoon appears as a bright-eyed, optimistic Elle Woods from Legally Blonde during January and a slightly concerned Elena Richardson from Little Fires Everywhere in February. Things start to take a turn in March, and by June, the star is seemingly out in the wilderness, as Cheryl Strayed from Wild. 

"Yup. #2020," Witherspoon captioned her post -- which had celeb friends like Mindy Kaling, Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Demi Lovato and more cracking up. 

Kaling was so inspired that she ended up sharing her own version. "Pretty much. Inspired by @reesewitherspoon," she captioned her fury of emotions. 

Kerry Washington also joined in. 

See fans' funny posts below. 

Witherspoon, Washington and more A-list stars recently participated in the #ChallengeAccepted trend, where women express support for each other by sharing a black-and-white photo of themselves and tagging others to encourage them to do the same.

The challenge, which usually also includes the hashtag #WomenSupportingWomen, is meant to show self-love and support others as they do the same. See more on what the stars have been up to in the video below. 

