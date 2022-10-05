Reese Witherspoon has been hearing the comparison for years, that she and 23-year-old daughter Ava are a spitting image of each other. But not only is she not buying it, neither is Ava!

The Morning Show star appeared on Today With Hoda and Jenna on Tuesday and, while discussing parenting an adult child, Jenna Bush Hager interjected for a second and commented ,"Y'all are twins!" when a photo of the 46-year-old actress and Ava was shown on the screen.

"Oh, you think so?" responded Reese.

When Jenna asked, "Do you see it?," Witherspoon came back with, "She and I don't see it that much."

Reese shares Ava and Deacon, 18, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She also shares son Tennessee, 10, with husband Jim Toth.

The Oscar winner eventually opened up about her parenting style now that her two eldest children are adults.

"You establish a different relationship. It's about honesty," the Sweet Home Alabama star said. "To me, first of all, you're managing them a lot when they're little and it's very physical. And then, it's more emotional support, and suggestions; not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older. But you have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children, too, and give them respect and space to become who they are and not who you want them to be."

Last month, the newly minted Busy Betty children's book author took to Instagram and paid tribute to Ava on her 23rd birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava !! 🥰" she captioned the post. "Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift. Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much 💞💫🎂."

Reese's strong bond with her children has been on display for years now. In fact, just last year, the family went on vacation and Deacon and Ava also brought along their significant others.

