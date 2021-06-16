While viewers may have been burning for Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton, the show's breakout star wasn't exactly thrilled for his family to see the intense romance series that had everyone talking. In a new roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, Page admitted that watching himself on-screen was more difficult than he expected it to be.

"No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn’t sufficiently prepared, and I was there," Page shared. "I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of Bridgerton; I’m not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself. It was overwhelming. But I think people were looking to be overwhelmed."

For Page's family, it was another story.

"My family doesn’t want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often, but they’ll take it on this occasion because everyone seems to be terribly happy."

Earlier this month, Page set the record straight on who says the show's most famous four words -- "I burn for you."

"I do not say, 'I burn for you.' It's not my line!" he said on Variety's Making a Scene, clarifying that it's indeed Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne who delivers the line in the series' fifth episode, "The Duke and I."

"Everyone clearly was feeling very burned for, which I’ll take as a compliment," he added.

Daphne says the line after Simon assumes he "burns" for someone who does not feel the same. After her demure reveal, the pair kiss.

"The key to dialogue like that is just to make it as organic and as real as possible," Dynevor explained of her delivery. "There's no other way to play saying a line like that than to make it an inward feeling."

"You have no idea what lines people are going to care about," Dynevor added of the line becoming such a fan favorite. "That was surprising to me. It wasn't like I saw 'I burn for you' in the script and was like, 'This is what people are going to talk about.'"

For more on Page and those steamy scenes, watch the video below.

