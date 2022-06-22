Regé-Jean Page Clarifies Whether He's Returning to 'Bridgerton' After Being Spotted With Jonathan Bailey
Though fans would burn for Regé-Jean Page's return to Bridgerton, the star behind the Duke of Hastings is not getting back on the horse.
The actor, who brought Simon Hastings to life on the small screen in Shonda Rhimes' hit series, shot down speculation that he was heading back to the show after he was spotted with the second season's star, Jonathan Bailey, in Milan during Fashion Week.
"The boys are back in town," he captioned a photo of the two together on Instagram.
"(No, I’m not going back to the show btw - the papers made that one up.)," he added, setting any budding rumors to rest a year after his exit was announced in 2021. "But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine."
As for Bailey, he stole hearts -- including Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma -- as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the second season of the show. While it's unclear how the characters may be involved in the upcoming third season, there's a chance fans will be seeing them. After all, Phoebe Dynevor still made appearances as Daphne Bridgerton in the second season despite Page's absence. Plus, there's the fact that Anthony and Kate welcome four children in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels, so it's likely their story has not come to an end onscreen just yet.
Meanwhile, Nicola Coughlan recently spilled the piping hot tea and confirmed that the third season will focus on her character, Penelope Featherington, and Colin Bridgerton's love story.
