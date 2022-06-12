Regina King Is All Smiles As She Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Son's Death
Regina King's Friend Vivica A. Fox Says She's 'Surrounded by So …
Mod Sun Dishes on Working With Avril Lavigne in 'Good Mourning' …
A Look Inside the Original ‘Top Gun’ Set With Tom Cruise! (Flash…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on 'Secret, Special Meaning' Beh…
Morgan Wallen Credits Fatherhood With Getting His Life in Check …
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Make Billboard Music Awards Family…
'Star Wars': Watch Hayden Christensen's First Interview About An…
'The Good Doctor' Finale: Shaun Gets Ready for His Big Day With …
Watch Amber Heard's Cross Examination by Johnny Depp's Attorney
Kim Kardashian Makes Sports Illustrated Debut in String Bikini
Billboard Music Awards 2022: All the Must-See Moments
‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Cast Spills the Sequel Tea (Exclusive)
Zendaya Honored on ‘TIME 100’s List of Most Influential People i…
Watch Hanson Perform 'Write You a Song' Live (Exclusive)
See Eminem’s Cameo in Pete Davidson’s Final ‘SNL’ Skit
Why Amber Heard's Team Isn't Calling Johnny Depp Back to the Sta…
Johnny Depp Trial: Ex-Girlfriend Kate Moss Set to Testify
Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Lack of Protection As 'Biggest…
Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Cringe Over Her PDA With Travis Barker
Regina King stepped out for her first red carpet appearance since the death of her son in January. Over the weekend, the 51-year-old actress made an appearance during an award ceremony during the Filming Italy festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.
King flashed a smile as she was captured on the carpet at the event and flashed her legs in an all-white ensemble, that she paired with a Louis Vuitton purse. The Academy-award winning actress was also spotted sitting next to Edgar Ramierz and Naomie Harris during the event.
King’s appearance comes 5 months after the actress confirmed to ET in January that her son, Ian Alexander Jr, died. In a statement to ET, King said she was "devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian."
She said, "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."
It was later confirmed that Alexander Jr. died by suicide, weeks after his 26th birthday.
In January, following the news of Alexander Jr.’s death, Vivica A. Fox gave an update on her friend. "She said to tell everybody that she's gotten ya'll's texts. The outpouring of love for her, her family, her son, she appreciates it," Fox shared.
"...She's surrounded by so much love, y'all. That was the beautiful thing, that when I got there, our community is right there for her. If you never, ever thought that the African American actresses, actors and talent supports and loves each other, I saw it last night."
RELATED CONTENT:
Vivica A. Fox Shares Regina King Update Following the Death of Her Son
Regina King 'Devastated' After 26-Year-Old Son, Ian Alexander, Dies
Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27