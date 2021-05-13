You can't keep Regina King from that director's chair!

The One Night in Miami director is returning behind the scenes for a new project: the film adaptation of Image Comics' Bitter Root. Created by David F. Walker, Sanford Greene and Chuck Brown, the books follow a family of monster hunters living during the Harlem Renaissance, who use the titular root in their battles against jinoo. The jinoo are monsters born of hate, a supernatural evil birthed when characters are overwhelmed by hateful prejudice. The Sangeryes have created a legacy of exorcising these monsters to stop their hatred from spreading further.

According to Variety, King will also produce the movie for Legendary Pictures alongside Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian of Proximity Media. Bryan Edward Hill, who was recently tapped to write the script for the upcoming Power Rangers film, is currently rewriting a draft of the screenplay.

This won't be King's first time delving into the comic book world. The actor and director scored an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance as vigilante police officer Angela Abar (aka the superhero Sister Night) in HBO's Watchmen. So, it's safe to say the film is in good hands.

