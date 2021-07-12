Remembering Kelly Preston One Year After Her Death: Check Out ET's Favorite Moments With the Actress
ET’s Favorite Moments With Kelly Preston Throughout the Years
Jamie Foxx and Daughter Corinne Gush Over Their Favorite Moments…
‘The Fast and the Furious’ Turns 20! Look Back at the Cast’s Mil…
'Willy Wonka' Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Filming…
Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Her Involvement …
‘We the People’: H.E.R on the Pressures of Working on a Project …
Travis Barker Plays the Drums With Kourtney Kardashian's Daughte…
Behind the Scenes of ‘Black Widow’ With Scarlett Johansson and F…
'BET Presents: The Encore': Misha Argues With Bandmates After No…
Chris Pratt on the Secret to His Happy Marriage With Katherine S…
‘Black Widow’: Go Behind the Scenes With Scarlett Johansson, Flo…
Behind the Scenes of ‘Leverage: Redemption’ With Beth Riesgraf, …
Kim Kardashian Wears Lace Cut-Out Dress for Visit to the Vatican…
‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain’s Argument Ends Wi…
‘Snake Eyes’ Star Henry Golding Says He Was ‘Put Through the Rin…
Why Anderson Cooper Got 'Really Pissed' at Ex Benjamin Maisani D…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Kim Kardashian Reveals How Long She'll Continue…
'Little People, Big World': Tori Is Full of Joy at Lilah's First…
Paris Hilton Reacts to Mom Kathy Hilton on ‘RHOBH’ and Talks Wed…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Khloe Kardashian Confirms She's Had a Nose Job
ET is looking back at the moments we shared with Kelly Preston. On July 12, 2020, the actress died after a two-year battle with cancer. On the one-year anniversary of her passing, ET is celebrating her life and her unbreakable bond with husband John Travolta.
Preston first met the love of her life when they went in for a screen test together for the 1987 comedy The Experts, and it was clear that the two had chemistry right from the start.
However, the two were just friends back when they met, as she was married to actor Kevin Gage. Preston and Gage split the same year, after which Preston briefly dated George Clooney and was later engaged to Charlie Sheen before they split up in 1990. She and Travolta began dating later that year.
The two tied the knot in 1991, and fans got to watch their decades-long love affair unfold before their eyes.
When speaking with ET over the years, she didn't shy away from talking about her steamy romance with her husband. During an interview in 1998, Preston marveled at how good a kisser Travolta truly was, sharing, "My husband's' got great lips, really great lips. Even if he wasn't my husband I'd really like kissing him."
That being said, Preston also admitted that she hated watching Travolta perform in steamy scenes with his co-stars.
"I know it's just a film but if the kissing's lasting a little too long I don't like it," Preston told ET with a laugh during a press junket for her 1997 rom-com Addicted to Love. "I'm sorry, but it makes me [think], 'You kiss me like that! That little romantic thing, that's ours and ours alone!'"
The couple have starred together several times over the years, most recently in the 2018 crime drama biopic Gotti. Preston told ET at the time, "We love working together. It's just easy... It's effortless. We make each other laugh and we have a shorthand so it's nice in that way."
"We met on screen. So that's the most familiar territory for us," Travolta added. 'That's where we're the most comfortable, because that's what we share."
RELATED CONTENT:
John Travolta Has First Father's Day Without Kelly Preston
John Travolta Discusses His Grief After Wife Kelly Preston's Death
John Travolta Thanks Fans on First Thanksgiving After Wife's Death
Related Gallery