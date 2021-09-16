Renée Zellweger Cuddles Up to Ant Anstead in Sweet Selfie
Ant Anstead Reveals the Qualities He Loves Most About Girlfriend…
Ant Anstead Says He Was Not Expecting to Find Love With Renee Ze…
Drew and Jonathan Scott Explain How They Made Octavia Spencer Cr…
Tiffany Haddish Shares 'Haunted Mansion' Update and What She Lov…
'90 Day Fiancé': Corey Reveals He Cheated on Evelin While They W…
Selena Gomez Explained ‘WAP’ to Her Co-Stars, Simone Biles Talks…
'Impeachment' Star Sarah Paulson Shares Her Initial Reaction to …
Lindsie Chrisley Says There 'Will Never Be Reconciliation' With …
Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Marries Francie Frane
‘DWTS’ Pros Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson Talk Returning to t…
GQ Men of the Year Awards: Idris Elba, Ed Sheeran, Rege-Jean Pag…
Idina Menzel Explains Why She’s ‘Emotional’ Over ‘Wicked’s 18th …
Lil Nas X Rocks Baby Bump in 'Maternity Shoot' to Celebrate New …
Watch ‘Parent Trap’ Stars Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Rec…
Angelina Jolie Wants Her Family 'to Heal' Amid Ongoing Custody B…
Mary Elizabeth Winstead Talks 'Birds of Prey' Spinoff and Potent…
Watch Steve Burns, New Host and More Celebrate ‘Blue's Clues’ 25…
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Are Expecting a Baby
Mel C Talks Potential Spice Girls Reunion on ‘Dancing With the S…
We're just six days away from fall, and Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's romance is shaping up to be way more than just a summer fling!
On Thursday, the 42-year-old British TV host shared a sweet black-and-white photo of himself cuddled up to the 52-year-old Oscar winner. Anstead let the pic do all the talking and did not include a caption with the Instagram post.
The romantic selfie isn't the first time Zellweger's guy has shared a pic of them together. The two went Instagram official last month when Anstead posted a photo of them from his show, Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride, where they first met. In the image, Anstead has his arm around the actress with his co-host, Cristy Lee, also by his side.
This summer, Anstead, who divorced Christina Haack earlier this year, opened up to ET about unexpectedly falling for Zellweger while shooting his show.
"Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected," he shared. "There's absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there's something magical in that, right?"
RELATED CONTENT:
Ant Anstead Recalls 'Magical' Way He Met Renée Zellweger (Exclusive)
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger Attend First Public Event Together
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Share Passionate Kiss on the Beach
Related Gallery