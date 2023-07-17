Dressed to the nines for a rare family photo. Ant Anstead and girlfriend Renée Zellweger were all smiles as they posed for a pic with his two eldest children.

The photo -- the first Anstead has shared of himself and Zellweger with his kids -- showed the group all decked out and looking stylish ahead of a black-tie gala.

Anstead rocked a stylish tux and beamed brightly with his arm around Zellweger, who sparkled in a shimmering golden gown.

Anstead's 16-year-old son, Archie, matched his dad in his own traditional tux, while Anstead's 19-year-old daughter, Amelie, rocked a gold and silver gown that radiated classic Hollywood elegance.

The photo was taken ahead of the gala celebrating the 30th annual Goodwood Festival of Speed, which Anstead's Radford Motors took part in.

The post featured two pictures -- first the sweet group shot, followed by a photo taken later in the evening, as everyone danced together at the gala. Anstead captioned the post, "How it started. How it ended."

Anstead and Zellweger have been dating for over two years, but have largely stayed private with their romance. Anstead and Zellweger were first romantically linked in June 2021, after she appeared on an episode of his show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. The relationship came on the heels of his divorce from Christina Hall -- with whom Anstead shares 3-year-old son Hudson.

In 2021, Anstead spoke to ET about starting his relationship with Zellweger.

"Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected," Anstead shared. "There's absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there's something magical in that right?"

