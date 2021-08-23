The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have both been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released Saturday by Jackson's Rainbow/Push Coalition. The 79-year-old civil rights leader and his wife, 77, are both being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.



"Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both," the statement said, adding, "there are no further updates at this time."

Their son, Jonathan Jackson, on Sunday said in a statement that doctors were "carefully monitoring their conditions" because of their ages.

"Both are resting comfortably and are responding positively to their treatments," he said.

Jackson was vaccinated in January, and had encouraged other elderly people to get their shots, CBS Chicago reports.

Jackson in 2017 disclosed that in 2015 he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. Despite his diagnoses, he has continued his work as an activist.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:31 a.m. ET.

