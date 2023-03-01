The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman are calling it quits after nine years of marriage, ET can confirm.

According to documents obtained by People, Pittman filed for divorce on Monday and sought to end his marriage with the actress he married in August 2014.

"Love is a beautiful thing," Pittman, 37, said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. "Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."

A source close to Sidora tells ET, “Drew and Ralph have called it quits after many years of trying to make it work. They did couples therapy for a while but it wasn’t enough. Drew and Ralph have a lot of love for one another, but know it was time to call off their marriage.”

“Drew was very upset when Ralph didn’t want to adopt Drew’s son, Josiah, and then went on to say he was writing a book on parenting. Drew is looking forward to the future,” the source adds.

Fans of RHOA saw the couple’s marital problems play out on the series, as season 14 kicked off with a bit of déjà vu for Sidora and Pittman, as Sidora once again questioned his fidelity. In season 13, he ran off to Tampa unannounced and was essentially MIA. In season 14, Sidora dealt with inappropriate text messages exchanged between Pittman and this then-assistant.

"During the summer, I had packed up the kids and we went to Chicago for a while because of this assistant, and it was just not cool," Sidora revealed. "He did show up in Chicago weeks later to get his family back. So I feel like that's what marriage is about, is when someone wakes up and decides to commit to their marriage. We got immediately into counseling, and we're still in counseling. That's really who we are, we're in a marriage, and we're not pretending that everything's great when it's not. We're showing what that up and down, and that journey looks like."

Pittman fired the assistant, but Kandi Burruss uncovered social media posts from the woman that suggested she was still in contact with him.

ET has also learned that “the divorce filing was not filmed for RHOA. The show has wrapped and although they could do pickup shots, it most likely won't happen. However, it will be discussed at the upcoming RHOA reunion.”

