Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, you’ve got some ‘splaining to do!

Well, Teddi Mellencamp has some explaining to do about Lucy Lucy Apple Juice -- and she’s doing it to Erika Jayne in ET’s exclusive sneak peek at this week’s all-new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. If you haven’t been paying attention, Lucy Lucy Apple Juice (we’ll just call her Lucy from here on out) is the dog Teddi and Erika’s RHOBH co-star, Dorit Kemsley, adopted from Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dog Foundation. In some turn of events, Lucy wound up at a shelter, eventually making her way back to Vanderpump Dogs. The whole debacle is now being referred to as “Puppy-gate.”

Cut to episode five of season nine: Teddi visits Erika’s Pasadena-area home for a little girl talk… and confession, and what better place to own up to your sins than inside Erika’s chapel? Yes, never forget that Erika has a full-on, cathedral-style chapel in the middle of her mansion.

“Dorit and I were not in a good place a month ago, ‘cause we had seen each other at a couple of public functions and she ignored me, which is fine,” Teddi tells Erika. “Whatever. But, Lisa Vanderpump knew there was tension between Dorit and I. So, I get the call from Vanderpump Dogs. They say, ‘This thing happened with Dorit and the dog. Can you believe it? It’s crazy. Lisa wanted you to know.’”

“Lisa wanted you to know,” Erika repeats after Teddi.

“And I had a very dramatic response and I was kind of in it,” Teddi admits. “Texting with [Vanderpump Dogs employees], being catty back. ‘All right, give me more deets. Show me the tea.’ Not being the most above-board human being.”

Watch their full exchange here:

“I knew that Teddi and Dorit weren’t best friends, but I didn’t know that Teddi really had it in for Dorit,” Erika then tells the camera in a confessional.

“She fed me information,” Teddi claims, referring to Lisa. “I bit.”

Teddi then catches Erika up on the visit she and Kyle Richards paid to Vanderpump Dogs on the season premiere, where Lisa’s business partner paraded Lucy out into the main area of the storefront, where Lisa, Kyle and Teddi were hanging out. At the time, Kyle seemed unaware of who the dog was or anything about the story, and Lisa repeatedly told her employees to “drop it” when talking about Lucy.

“They wanted me to say it,” Teddi insists. “I already know this going into Vanderpump Dogs. And I couldn’t go through with it.”

“What did she want you to go through with, baby?” Erika asks.

“Telling everybody what Dorit did!” Teddi exclaims, implying that Lisa asked Teddi to do the “dirty work” of spreading the gossip of Dorit’s dog drama around the group. This all informs Teddi’s season nine tagline, “I’m not afraid of hard work, but I’ll never do your dirty work.”

Now, Lisa has maintained that she never instructed her employees to tell Teddi about the dog, nor Teddi to spread the information. Figure out the truth for yourself by watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

