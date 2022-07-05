Kyle Richards is clarifying her comments after a new clip from Wednesday's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sees the 53-year-old actress laughing at castmate Erika Jayne after she cursed at Garcelle Beauvais' son, Jax, during The Real co-host's birthday party.

In the clip, Richards and castmate Dorit Kemsley discuss Jayne's apparent drunken rant, in which the Pretty Mess author told the 14-year-old to "get the f**k out" of his mom's birthday party.

Kemsley was a first-hand witness to the incident, and though she said Jayne's comments made her "feel sick to her stomach" in a confessional, she laughed them off with Richards in the clip.

"It's not funny, but it is funny," Richards said before discussing it further in a confessional of her own, adding, "The Erika that we've known all these years was holding a lot in, so seeing this side of her -- more open and honest -- even if she's not always showing her best side, at least it's genuine."

Richards and Kemsley's husbands also laughed off the tense moment, and seemingly cosigned Jayne's decision to curse out Beauvais' son, with Mauricio Umansky calling it "great" and Paul "PK" Kemsley insisting that Jayne is entitled to "a blowout" every now and then.

PK also noted that Jayne's rant included a flirty exchange with Beauvais' eldest son, Oliver, who he said she "tried to bang."

Richards commented on a fan account that posted the clip, which called Richards and Kemsley "mean girls" for laughing off Jayne's behavior.

"#RHOBH Preview: Kyle, Dorit, Mauricio, and PK laugh off Erika yelling at Garcelle’s son!," Queens of Bravo captioned the clip. "Am I in the f**king twilight zone?? This is a prime example why they call them the mean girls because they don’t have the same energy for one of their own that they have for literally everybody. If this had been one of their kids, they’d lose their g*ddamn minds!"

In Richards' comment, she maintained that she was not laughing about Jayne disrespecting Beauvais' son, but rather laughing at her "ridiculous behavior."

"I was laughing about a friend’s drunken, ridiculous behavior. NOT about disrespecting someone’s child," Richards stressed. "I think you know me better than that by now. I wasn’t even there to see this and only heard about Erika and what she had said later."

Beauvais was equally as upset by the exchange and shared her thoughts on it after a Twitter user tagged her in the clip and asked if she knew about the conversation prior to watching it ahead of Wednesday's episode.

"Nope, never saw this scene until now," Beauvais said Monday along with an angry emoji.

Nope never saw this scene until now😡 https://t.co/K0nXPcEXAf — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) July 4, 2022

She also took to Twitter Tuesday to give all three of her sons a shout-out.

This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid," Beauvais wrote alongside a photo of the trio. "You boys make me so proud… you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don't deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs."

This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid. You boys make me so proud… you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/kx5irchJOD — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) July 5, 2022

For more on RHOBH and all the drama from this season, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

'RHOBH' First Look: Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke Bond Over Dating Ap

Sutton Stracke Reveals What Went Down at Lunch With Denise Richards

Erika Jayne Reacts to Being Labeled 'RHOBH's 'Villain'

'RHOBH's Kyle Richards on Reliving Dorit's Robbery and Fighting With Sister Kathy (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery