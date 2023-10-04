Keep screaming, Gina!

So exclaims Shannon Beador (again) in ET's exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Orange County's season 17 reunion. Good things come to those who wait, and RHOC fans are sure to be excited by this cold open first look, as it packs more punch than the short teaser trailer released for the two-part special that dropped last week. In a matter of a minute and a half, nearly all the women get into it over the events of the season that was. There are explorations into Shannon's "bony vagina" and plenty of heated fights between the left couch -- Shannon, Emily Simpson, Tamra Judge and "friend of" Taylor Armstrong -- and the right couch -- Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Jenn Pedranti.

Heather doubles down on calling Tamra an "a**hole" after Emily seemingly attempts to call out Heather for using the term behind Tamra's back. The women also discuss Shannon's claim that Heather is "scared" of Tamra; Tamra warns her co-star that she should be if she isn't already.

Tamra also battles Jenn, telling her to "f**k off" after Jenn labels Tamra "a piece of s**t of a friend." Tamra tells Jenn to "stop protecting this piece of s**t," seemingly a reference to Jenn's boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, advice Jenn calls "f**ked up."

Viewers will also see Heather and Emily get into it over Emily's behavior this season, with Emily jokingly promising to "be f**king boring and appropriate from now on" at all Heather-hosted events.

Then there's the Shannon vs. Gina of it all, as the two women go from petty -- Gina describes Shannon's lewk for the taping as that of a drag queen -- to pretty serious, rehashing their issues over Gina's years-old DUI and Shannon's habit of bringing it up season after season.

"I don't like you!" Shannon makes clear to Gina, before Gina brings up Shannon's claim that her arrest situation could've resulted in the state intervening with her custody situation with her ex-husband.

"You're gonna drop a bomb about CPS, you don't even know my kids' names," Gina fires off at a flustered Shannon, who admits she's "blanking" on the children's monikers.

Watch it all play out here:

The women taped the reunion last month, before Shannon's own arrest for drunk driving and a misdemeanor hit-and-run.

"Honestly, I had to look at it multiple times because... I thought maybe it was something that someone made up, you know? Lots of people make up memes and things," Emily told ET of learning the news. "When I realized that it was a real thing, I was in shock. I was blown away."

"I think, for right now, she probably needs, you know, space," she added. "I genuinely, from the bottom of my heart, hope that, like, sometimes people actually hit rock bottom [and] take accountability and to have an 'Aha!' moment, where they say, 'Yeah, maybe I do need some help,' and I hope that this is her 'Aha' rock-bottom moment."

In response to the incident, Shannon's attorney, Michael Fell, released a statement to ET: "She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

